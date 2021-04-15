Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.43.

Shares of UNH opened at $381.97 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $270.68 and a 12-month high of $380.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.02 and its 200 day moving average is $341.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $361.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.90. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

