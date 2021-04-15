Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $334.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

