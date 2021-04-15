Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 8,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

Shares of MCD opened at $230.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average of $216.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

