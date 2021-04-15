Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

