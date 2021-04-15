Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 177,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,750,551. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

