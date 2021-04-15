Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Clipper Logistics stock opened at GBX 666 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 590.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 545.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £677.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05. Clipper Logistics has a 12-month low of GBX 192.40 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 696 ($9.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

In other Clipper Logistics news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

