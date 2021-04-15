Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 248 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $246.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $156.37 and a 1 year high of $248.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average is $221.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

