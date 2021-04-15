Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $82,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

