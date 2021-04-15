Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

