Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

