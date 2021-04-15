Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $77.91.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.