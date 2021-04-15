Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

