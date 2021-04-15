Collective Family Office LLC Buys 417 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 2.32% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,485,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $55.60.

