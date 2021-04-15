Collective Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 141,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

GLTR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $105.13.

