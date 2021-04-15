Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 176,687 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VOD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 91,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

