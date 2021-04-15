Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.48. 5,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,995. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.