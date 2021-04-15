Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,178.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $914.18 or 0.01446982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.03 or 0.00604683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001888 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 112.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

