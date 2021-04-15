Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.83 ($158.63).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €122.95 ($144.65) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.85.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

