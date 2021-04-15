COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $35.95

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $37.10. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 1,563 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
