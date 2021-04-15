COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $35.95

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $37.10. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 1,563 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

