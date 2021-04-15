Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 114,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

