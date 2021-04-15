Conceal Price Reaches $0.27 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 187.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $76,485.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,284.45 or 1.00518856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00042368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00503806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.93 or 0.00857601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00327346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00137441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003879 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,783,730 coins and its circulating supply is 10,632,195 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

