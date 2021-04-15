Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$3.00 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CFF stock opened at C$2.55 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.46 million and a P/E ratio of -18.48.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

