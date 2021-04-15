ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.