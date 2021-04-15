Contrasting Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) & Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smurfit Kappa Group pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and Smurfit Kappa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sun Hung Kai Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Smurfit Kappa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Smurfit Kappa Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.66 billion 4.31 $3.04 billion $1.31 12.11 Smurfit Kappa Group $10.13 billion 1.21 $533.12 million $3.05 15.57

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Smurfit Kappa Group. Sun Hung Kai Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Kappa Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, server co-location, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in club and road management activities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp, as well as agro paper. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food and drink, consumer goods, and industrial goods sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

