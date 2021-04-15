Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZNU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 65,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 55,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

