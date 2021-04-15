Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 452 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $104,063,000.

C3.ai stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,302,182 shares of company stock worth $515,660,536.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit