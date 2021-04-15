Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 452 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $104,063,000.

C3.ai stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,302,182 shares of company stock worth $515,660,536.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

