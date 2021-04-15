Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $43.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,590.49. 6,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,482. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,983.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,523.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,549.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $540.90 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

