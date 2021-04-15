Corbenic Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $37.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,279.00. 21,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,089.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,841.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.