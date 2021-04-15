Corbenic Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $37.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,279.00. 21,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,089.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,841.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.
