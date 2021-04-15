Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Corbenic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $308.45. The company had a trading volume of 281,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.01 and its 200 day moving average is $273.39. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

