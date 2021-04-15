Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 2,180,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Corteva has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.