Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $363.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.83 and its 200 day moving average is $361.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

