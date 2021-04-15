CoTrader (COT) 1-Day Volume Hits $261,915.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $261,915.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00066444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.31 or 0.00735171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00089645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00033460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.30 or 0.05826079 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

