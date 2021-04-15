Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.19. 311,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,893,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Coty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Coty by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,035 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

