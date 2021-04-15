Craig Hallum Increases Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $48.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

