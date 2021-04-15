Craig Hallum Increases Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $48.00

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit