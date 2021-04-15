Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAP. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.86.

BAP opened at $143.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

