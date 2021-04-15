Credit Suisse AG Buys New Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

