Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Five Point were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,021,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Point by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 182,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Five Point by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Five Point Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.