Credit Suisse AG Invests $126,000 in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $411.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

