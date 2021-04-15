Credit Suisse AG Invests $66,000 in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Air by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $113.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

