Credit Suisse AG Makes New $90,000 Investment in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter.

VIOT opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $612.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

