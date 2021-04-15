Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GENE opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Genetic Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

