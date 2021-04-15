Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GENE opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Genetic Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit