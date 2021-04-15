Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 76.75 ($1.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,367.95 ($17.87). The company had a trading volume of 21,662,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,140. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £68.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,268.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.59.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders purchased a total of 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

