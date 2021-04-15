Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 76.75 ($1.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,367.95 ($17.87). The company had a trading volume of 21,662,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,140. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £68.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,268.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.59.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders purchased a total of 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 in the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit