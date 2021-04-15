Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$40.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.82.
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.56. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$32.67.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
