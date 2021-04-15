Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$40.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.82.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.56. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$32.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

