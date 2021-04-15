Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.12 ($3.67).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.55. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

