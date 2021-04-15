Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

