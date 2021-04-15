Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

CPG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 93,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

