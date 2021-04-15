Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.08.

Shares of TSE CPG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

