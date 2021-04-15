Critical Analysis: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Amesite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 16.61 $146.53 million $4.16 106.55 Amesite $60,000.00 1,129.48 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tyler Technologies and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $417.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.92%. Amesite has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Amesite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 16.71% 9.91% 7.53% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

