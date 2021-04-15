Critical Contrast: Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) & ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ServiceNow alerts:

This table compares ServiceNow and Resonate Blends’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $3.46 billion 30.88 $626.70 million $0.65 838.22 Resonate Blends $1.05 million 17.67 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Volatility & Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 16.60% 9.79% 3.53% Resonate Blends -207.51% N/A -2,122.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 1 25 1 3.00 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $603.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Resonate Blends on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers security incident management, threat enrichment intelligence, vulnerability response management, and security incident intelligence sharing security operation products; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, training, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. It sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.