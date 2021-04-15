CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $713.22 million, a P/E ratio of 197.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $324,435. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

